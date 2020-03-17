Q4 Earnings Outlook For NIO

On Wednesday, March 18, NIO (NYSE: NIO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting NIO to report a loss of $1.84 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.84 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

NIO reported a per-share loss of 47 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $499.69 million. Sales would be up 468.35% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.340 -0.180 EPS Actual -0.330 -0.450 -0.360 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on NIO stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NIO is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5popfcqr