Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For NIO
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 17, 2020 2:12pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, March 18, NIO (NYSE: NIO) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting NIO to report a loss of $1.84 per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.84 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

NIO reported a per-share loss of 47 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $499.69 million. Sales would be up 468.35% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.340 -0.180    
EPS Actual -0.330 -0.450 -0.360 -0.47

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on NIO stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

NIO is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5popfcqr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Mar. 17, 2020: VOO, BNTX, PLCE, MDT, NIO
Nio Fundamentals Have Bottomed Out; COVID-19, Tesla Competition Keep BofA On Sidelines
Nio Weathers Coronavirus Impact, Posts 12.8% Year-Over-Year Decline In February Deliveries
51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Nio's History Of Capital Raises: A Look At The Chinese EV Manufacturer's Debt
10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga