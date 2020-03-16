Michaels Companies Q4 Earnings Preview

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Michaels Companies earnings of $1.25 per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.72 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

Michaels Companies reported a profit of $1.44 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.79 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 13.19%. Sales would be down 3.86% on a year-over-year basis. Michaels Companies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.490 0.140 0.310 1.42 EPS Actual 0.400 0.190 0.310 1.44

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Michaels Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Michaels Companies is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10138575