Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Lands' End
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 16, 2020 2:22pm   Comments
Share:

Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Lands' End earnings of 77 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $547.93 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Lands' End reported a profit of 50 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $502.25 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 54.00% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.090 -0.190 -0.300 0.41
EPS Actual 0.110 -0.090 -0.210 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lands' End stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lands' End is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nuisfx4

 

Related Articles (LE)

95 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
108 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Specialty Retail Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
58 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga