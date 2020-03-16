Q4 Earnings Preview For Lands' End

Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 17. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Lands' End earnings of 77 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $547.93 million, according to the consensus estimate.

Lands' End reported a profit of 50 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $502.25 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 54.00% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 9.09% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.090 -0.190 -0.300 0.41 EPS Actual 0.110 -0.090 -0.210 0.5

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 65.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Lands' End stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Lands' End is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6nuisfx4