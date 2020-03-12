Market Overview

Overstock Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 3:53pm   Comments
Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, March 13. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Overstock.com's per-share loss will be near 34 cents on sales of $356.66 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Overstock.com announced an EPS loss of $1.02 on revenue of $452.55 million. Sales would be down 21.19% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.620 -0.920 -0.930 -0.91
EPS Actual -0.890 -0.690 -1.180 -1.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 79.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Overstock.com stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Overstock.com is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/82afeiie

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

