Zumiez's Q4 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, March 12, Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zumiez reporting earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $325.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zumiez reported EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $304.56 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.25% increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.77% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.600 0.190 -0.090 1.11 EPS Actual 0.750 0.360 0.030 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zumiez have declined 10.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zumiez stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zumiez is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h52kuthy