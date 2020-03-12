Zumiez's Q4 Earnings Preview
On Thursday, March 12, Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Zumiez reporting earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $325.19 million.
In the same quarter last year, Zumiez reported EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $304.56 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.25% increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.77% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.600
|0.190
|-0.090
|1.11
|EPS Actual
|0.750
|0.360
|0.030
|1.18
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zumiez have declined 10.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zumiez stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Zumiez is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h52kuthy
