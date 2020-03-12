Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zumiez's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 7:07am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, March 12, Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Zumiez reporting earnings of $1.36 per share on revenue of $325.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Zumiez reported EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $304.56 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 15.25% increase for the company. Sales would be up 6.77% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.600 0.190 -0.090 1.11
EPS Actual 0.750 0.360 0.030 1.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zumiez have declined 10.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Zumiez stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Zumiez is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h52kuthy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZUMZ)

Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2020
Wedbush's Shopping List: Abercrombie, American Eagle And Burlington Stores
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 11, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga