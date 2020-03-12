Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Preview: Ulta Beauty
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 7:03am   Comments
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Ulta Beauty modeled for quarterly EPS of $3.73 on revenue of $2.32 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ulta Beauty reported earnings per share of $3.61 on sales of $2.12 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 3.32%. Sales would be up 9.18% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.130 2.800 3.060 3.55
EPS Actual 2.230 2.720 3.080 3.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Ulta Beauty have declined 21.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ulta Beauty stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ulta Beauty is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o2fxdfou

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

