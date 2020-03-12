Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oracle's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2020 6:59am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, March 12, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Oracle earnings of 96 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $9.75 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Oracle reported earnings per share of 87 cents on sales of $9.62 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.34% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.37% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019
EPS Estimate 0.880 0.810 1.070 0.84
EPS Actual 0.900 0.810 1.160 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Oracle stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oracle is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

8 Stocks To Watch For March 12, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2020
The Main Challenges Faced By The Upcoming EV Era
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2020
Big Tech Might Be Leading Us To A New Economic Downturn – Here's Why
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga