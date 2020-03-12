Oracle's Q3 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, March 12, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Oracle earnings of 96 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $9.75 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Oracle reported earnings per share of 87 cents on sales of $9.62 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.34% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.37% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 EPS Estimate 0.880 0.810 1.070 0.84 EPS Actual 0.900 0.810 1.160 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Oracle stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Oracle is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.