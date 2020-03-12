Broadcom's Q1 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, March 12, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Broadcom reporting earnings of $5.34 per share on revenue of $6.00 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 3.78%. Sales would be up 3.64% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 5.360 5.140 5.180 5.23 EPS Actual 5.390 5.160 5.210 5.55

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Broadcom stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Broadcom is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dv2of6z3