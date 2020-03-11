Spartan Motors Q4 Earnings Preview

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Spartan Motors Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Spartan Motors earnings will be near 36 cents per share on sales of $230 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Spartan Motors reported EPS of 10 cents on revenue of $232.96 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 260.00%. Revenue would be down 1.27% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.270 0.140 0.030 0.05 EPS Actual 0.350 0.150 0.040 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Spartan Motors stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Spartan Motors is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1092/33387