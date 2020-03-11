Q4 Earnings Preview: Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 12. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Party City's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Party City EPS will likely be near 88 cents while revenue will be around $748.82 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Party City reported earnings per share of $1.08 on sales of $805.63 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 18.52% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 7.05% on a year-over-year basis. Party City's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.010 0.360 0.010 1.09 EPS Actual -0.280 0.220 0.010 1.08

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Party City have declined 83.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Party City stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Party City is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.partycity.com%2Finvestors%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2151076&sessionid=1&key=80061C259A43B94EC1ADCA6B77225C9D®Tag=&sourcepage=register