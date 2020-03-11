Genesco's Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, March 12, Genesco (NYSE: GCO) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Genesco reporting earnings of $2.75 per share on revenue of $680.43 million.

Genesco EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $2.18. Revenue was $675.49 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 26.15% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 0.73% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 1.080 -0.020 2.33 EPS Actual 1.330 0.150 0.330 2.18

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Genesco have declined 40.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Genesco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Genesco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6ta5r5mm