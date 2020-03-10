Cloudera's Q4 Earnings Preview

Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 10. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 3 cents and sales around $201.79 million.

Cloudera reported a loss of 15 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $144.51 million. Sales would be up 39.63% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate -0.060 -0.100 -0.230 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.030 -0.020 -0.130 -0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.79%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cloudera stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cloudera is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.