Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plug Power's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 04, 2020 1:06pm   Comments
Share:

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 5. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Plug Power reporting a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on sales of $92.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Plug Power posted a loss of 7 cents on sales of $59.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 14.29%. Revenue would be up 55.45% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.080 -0.100   -0.06
EPS Actual -0.080 -0.080 -0.150 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Plug Power stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Plug Power is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1287607&tp_key=eafb3420eb

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLUG)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
140 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga