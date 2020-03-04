Plug Power's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 5. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Plug Power reporting a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share on sales of $92.99 million.

In the same quarter last year, Plug Power posted a loss of 7 cents on sales of $59.82 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 14.29%. Revenue would be up 55.45% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.080 -0.100 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.080 -0.080 -0.150 -0.07

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Plug Power stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Plug Power is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1287607&tp_key=eafb3420eb