Kroger's Q4 Earnings Preview

On Thursday, March 5, Kroger (NYSE: KR) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Kroger analysts model for earnings of 55 cents per share on sales of $28.83 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Kroger reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $28.09 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 14.58% increase for the company. Sales would be up 2.63% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.480 0.410 0.720 0.51 EPS Actual 0.470 0.440 0.720 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Kroger are up 4.71%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Kroger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kroger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kr/mediaframe/36034/indexr.html