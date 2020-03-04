Q4 Earnings Outlook For BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 5. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

BJ's Wholesale Club EPS will likely be near 40 cents while revenue will be around $3.47 billion, according to analysts.

BJ's Wholesale Club reported a per-share profit of 44 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.42 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 9.09%. Sales would be up 1.55% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.400 0.370 0.240 0.36 EPS Actual 0.410 0.390 0.260 0.44

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of BJ's Wholesale Club have declined 18.63%. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on BJ's Wholesale Club stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BJ's Wholesale Club is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.