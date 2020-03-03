Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 03, 2020 1:51pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, March 4, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Abercrombie & Fitch reporting earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Abercrombie & Fitch posted EPS of $1.35 on sales of $1.16 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 8.15%. Revenue would be up 1.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.240 -0.520 -0.440 1.15
EPS Actual 0.230 -0.480 -0.290 1.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Abercrombie & Fitch. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abercrombie & Fitch is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nyycpsr

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
10 Apparel Retail Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga