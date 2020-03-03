A Preview Of Abercrombie & Fitch's Q4 Earnings

On Wednesday, March 4, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Abercrombie & Fitch reporting earnings of $1.24 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Abercrombie & Fitch posted EPS of $1.35 on sales of $1.16 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 8.15%. Revenue would be up 1.21% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.240 -0.520 -0.440 1.15 EPS Actual 0.230 -0.480 -0.290 1.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.37%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Abercrombie & Fitch. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abercrombie & Fitch is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8nyycpsr