Q2 Earnings Preview For AutoZone
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 02, 2020 1:50pm   Comments
On Tuesday, March 3, AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AutoZone's EPS to be near $11.80 on sales of $2.57 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AutoZone announced EPS of $11.49 on revenue of $2.45 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.70% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 4.86% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 13.770 21.790 15.140 9.99
EPS Actual 14.300 20.950 15.990 11.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of AutoZone are up 9.96%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AutoZone stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AutoZone is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/820/33150

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

