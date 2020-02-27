Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Foot Locker
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 27, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
Share:

Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, February 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Foot Locker reporting earnings of $1.60 per share on sales of $2.25 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Foot Locker announced EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $2.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 2.56%. Revenue would be down 0.97% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Foot Locker's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.080 0.670 1.610 1.39
EPS Actual 1.130 0.660 1.530 1.56

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Foot Locker have declined 41.77%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Foot Locker stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Foot Locker is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/fl/mediaframe/34377/indexr.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 28, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga