Preview: Workday's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 27, 2020 8:28am   Comments
Workday (NYSE: WDAY) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Workday management projections, analysts predict EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $964.54 million.

Workday EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 41 cents. Revenue was $788.63 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 2.44% decrease for the company. Sales would be up 22.31% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.370 0.350 0.410 0.32
EPS Actual 0.530 0.440 0.430 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Workday stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Workday is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ib2cise3

