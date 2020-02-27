Q4 Earnings Outlook For Autodesk

Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 27. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Autodesk will report earnings of 80 cents per share on revenue of $890.17 million.

In the same quarter last year, Autodesk reported EPS of 46 cents on revenue of $737.30 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 73.91%. Revenue would be have grown 20.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.730 0.610 0.470 0.42 EPS Actual 0.780 0.650 0.450 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Autodesk stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Autodesk is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p9rrsjdx