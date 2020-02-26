Market Overview

Etsy's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2020 7:19am   Comments
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 26. Here's Benzinga's look at Etsy's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Etsy's EPS to be near 16 cents on sales of $264.91 million.

Etsy EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 32 cents. Revenue was $200.03 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be down 50%. Sales would be up 32.44% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.120 0.130 0.140 0.21
EPS Actual 0.120 0.150 0.240 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Etsy stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Etsy is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.etsy.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2020/Q4-2019-Etsy-Inc-Earnings-Conference-Call-/default.aspx

