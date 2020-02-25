Lowe's Companies Q4 Earnings Preview
On Wednesday, February 26, Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Lowe's is included in the following report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Lowe's management projections, analysts predict EPS of 91 cents on revenue of $16.17 billion.
Lowe's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 80 cents. Revenue was $15.65 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.75% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 3.34% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.350
|2.000
|1.340
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.410
|2.150
|1.220
|0.8
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Lowe's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Lowe's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://lowes.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q4-2019-lowes-companies-inc-earnings-conference-call
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.