Preview: Papa John's Q4 Earnings

Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Papa John's modeled for quarterly EPS of 32 cents on revenue of $405.31 million.

Papa John's reported a profit of 15 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $373.98 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 113.33% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.38% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.220 0.290 0.240 0.19 EPS Actual 0.210 0.280 0.310 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Papa John's stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Papa John's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.papajohns.com/events-presentations