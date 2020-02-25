A Preview Of TJX Companies Q4 Earnings

On Wednesday, February 26, TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect TJX Companies EPS to be near 77 cents on sales of $11.82 billion.

TJX Companies earnings in the same period a year ago was 59 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $11.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.51%. Revenue would be have grown 6.23% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 EPS Estimate 0.660 0.620 0.550 0.68 EPS Actual 0.680 0.620 0.570 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with TJX Companies. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TJX Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.tjx.com/investors?c=118215&p=irol-irhome