Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of TJX Companies Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2020 1:40pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, February 26, TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect TJX Companies EPS to be near 77 cents on sales of $11.82 billion.

TJX Companies earnings in the same period a year ago was 59 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $11.13 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.51%. Revenue would be have grown 6.23% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019
EPS Estimate 0.660 0.620 0.550 0.68
EPS Actual 0.680 0.620 0.570 0.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with TJX Companies. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TJX Companies is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.tjx.com/investors?c=118215&p=irol-irhome

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TJX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
8 Retail Stocks To Put In Your Cart
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Judging By These Leveraged Funds, Consumers Are Still In The Economic Driver Seat
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga