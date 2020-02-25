Q4 Earnings Preview For Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE: WW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. Here's Benzinga's look at Weight Watchers' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Weight Watchers EPS will likely be near 38 cents while revenue will be around $330.63 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Weight Watchers posted EPS of 63 cents on sales of $330.39 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 39.68%. Sales would be up 0.07% from the same quarter last year. Weight Watchers' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.660 0.640 -0.270 0.6 EPS Actual 0.680 0.780 -0.090 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Weight Watchers have declined 0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Weight Watchers International Inc stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Weight Watchers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zrgo6mao