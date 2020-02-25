Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Weight Watchers
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Share:

Weight Watchers International Inc (NYSE: WW) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. Here's Benzinga's look at Weight Watchers' Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Weight Watchers EPS will likely be near 38 cents while revenue will be around $330.63 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Weight Watchers posted EPS of 63 cents on sales of $330.39 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 39.68%. Sales would be up 0.07% from the same quarter last year. Weight Watchers' reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.660 0.640 -0.270 0.6
EPS Actual 0.680 0.780 -0.090 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Weight Watchers have declined 0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Weight Watchers International Inc stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Weight Watchers is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zrgo6mao

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WW)

Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020
Why Weight Watchers Could Post 10% Subscriber Growth
4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Goldman Sachs Projects Subscriber Growth For WW International
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga