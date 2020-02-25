Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2020 7:24am   Comments
Share:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Red Robin's loss per share to be near 16 cents on sales of $302.79 million.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers earnings in the same period a year ago was 43 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $306.78 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be down 137.21%. Revenue would have fallen 1.30% from the same quarter last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.220 0.310 0.500 0.38
EPS Actual -0.240 1.030 0.190 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9g2kyj33

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RRGB)

Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
10 Restaurants Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Red Robin CEO Explains Turnaround Plan At ICR Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each dayâ€™s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga