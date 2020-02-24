Market Overview

LendingTree Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 24, 2020 1:34pm   Comments
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.43 and sales around $262.37 million.

LendingTree EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.22. Sales were $202.67 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 17.21% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 29.46% from the same quarter last year. LendingTree's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.680 1.410 1.230 1.47
EPS Actual 2.250 1.180 1.100 1.22

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of LendingTree are up 8.8%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on LendingTree stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

LendingTree is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aa4u7knr

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
