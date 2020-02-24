Macy's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Macy's (NYSE: M) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 25. Here's Benzinga's look at Macy's Q4 earnings report.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on management's projections, Macy's analysts model for earnings of $1.96 per share on sales of $8.32 billion.
Macy's reported a profit of $2.73 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.46 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 28.21% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 1.60% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Macy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.000
|0.460
|0.330
|2.53
|EPS Actual
|0.070
|0.280
|0.440
|2.73
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of Macy's have declined 33.62%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Macy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Macy's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.macysinc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar
