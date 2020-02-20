Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For Dropbox
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 20, 2020 6:59am   Comments
Share:

Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 20. Here's Benzinga's look at Dropbox's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Dropbox earnings will be near 14 cents per share on sales of $443.41 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Dropbox posted EPS of 10 cents on sales of $375.90 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 40.00% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 17.96% from the same quarter last year. Dropbox's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.110 0.090 0.070 0.08
EPS Actual 0.130 0.100 0.100 0.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Dropbox have declined 28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Dropbox stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Dropbox is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fdgd3hxg

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBX)

Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2020
Calendar Apps Can Do Wonders And Not Only For Your Schedule
Zuckerberg's Friend Dropbox CEO Houston Joins Facebook Board Of Directors
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
83 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 10, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga