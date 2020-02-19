Q4 Earnings Outlook For Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Avis Budget Group earnings of 47 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.08 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Avis Budget Group announced EPS of 53 cents on revenue of $2.05 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 11.32% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 1.46% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 3.650 0.730 -1.000 0.37 EPS Actual 2.960 0.790 -0.780 0.53

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Avis Budget Group stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.