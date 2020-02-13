Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yelp's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2020 7:28am   Comments
Share:

On Thursday, February 13, Yelp (NYSE: YELP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Yelp reporting earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $273.65 million.

Yelp reported a per-share profit of 37 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $243.74 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 29.73% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.27% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.190 0.120 0.010 0.1
EPS Actual 0.210 0.160 0.020 0.37

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Yelp have declined 8.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Yelp. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Yelp is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YELP)

Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga