Roku Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 13, 2020 7:32am   Comments
On Thursday, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Roku is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Roku's per-share loss will be near 14 cents on sales of $391.61 million, according to Wall Street analysts.

See Also: Needham Analysts Prefer Roku Over Netflix

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 380% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 42.02% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.280 -0.210 -0.250 0.03
EPS Actual -0.220 -0.080 -0.090 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 191.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Roku stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Roku is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yz8kj99u

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
