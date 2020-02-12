Market Overview

A Preview Of Kraft Heinz's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 12, 2020 2:11pm   Comments
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 13. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Kraft Heinz's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Kraft Heinz earnings will be near 68 cents per share on sales of $6.61 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of 84 cents on sales of $6.89 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.05% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.08% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.540 0.610 0.610 0.94
EPS Actual 0.690 0.660 0.780 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Kraft Heinz stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Kraft Heinz is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9j5osak5

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
