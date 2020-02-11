Market Overview

Molson Coors Brewing's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 11, 2020 1:11pm
Molson Coors Brewing's Q4 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, February 12, Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE: TAP) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Molson Coors Brewing EPS is expected to be around 78 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $2.47 billion.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.14% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 2.11% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 1.500 1.660 0.59 0.79
EPS Actual 1.480 1.520 0.520 0.84

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Molson Coors Brewing stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Molson Coors Brewing is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

