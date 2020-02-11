Q4 Earnings Preview For Shopify

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, February 12. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Shopify's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Shopify reporting earnings of 24 cents per share on revenue of $482.05 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 7.69%. Revenue would be have grown 40.19% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.110 0.030 -0.050 0.2 EPS Actual 0.130 0.140 0.090 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 179.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Shopify stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Shopify is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.