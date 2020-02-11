Q4 Earnings Outlook For CVS Health

On Wednesday, February 12, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect CVS Health earnings of $1.68 per share. Revenue will likely be around $63.97 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, CVS Health posted EPS of $2.14 on sales of $54.42 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 21.50%. Revenue would be have grown 17.54% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.770 1.690 1.500 2.05 EPS Actual 1.840 1.890 1.620 2.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on CVS Health stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CVS Health is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.