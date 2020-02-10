Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Under Armour
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 10, 2020 1:29pm   Comments
On Tuesday, February 11, Under Armour (NYSE: UA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Under Armour's EPS to be near 10 cents on sales of $1.47 billion.

See Also: Barron's Picks And Pans: GM, Kraft Heinz, Tesla, Under Armour And More

Under Armour EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 9 cents. Sales were $1.39 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent an 11.11% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 5.76% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.180   0.000 0.06
EPS Actual 0.230 -0.030 0.050 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Under Armour stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Under Armour is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/po5s8qsv

