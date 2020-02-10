Market Overview

Hasbro's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 10, 2020 1:27pm   Comments
Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, February 11. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hasbro reporting earnings of 52 cents per share on sales of $3.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.33 on sales of $1.39 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 60.90%. Sales would be up 180.06% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.210 0.500 -0.100 1.69
EPS Actual 1.840 0.780 0.210 1.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Hasbro stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hasbro is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xyq6ntzp

