Preview: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q4 Earnings

On Tuesday, February 11, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber's EPS to be near 52 cents on sales of $3.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $3.88 billion. Revenue would be up 0.36% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.520 0.340 0.070 0.72 EPS Actual 0.450 0.250 0.190 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8ugez84