Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Goodyear Tire & Rubber's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 10, 2020 1:25pm   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, February 11, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber's EPS to be near 52 cents on sales of $3.89 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of 51 cents on revenue of $3.88 billion. Revenue would be up 0.36% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.520 0.340 0.070 0.72
EPS Actual 0.450 0.250 0.190 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Goodyear Tire & Rubber is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k8ugez84

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GT)

16 Auto Parts Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 30, 2019
5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga