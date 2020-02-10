Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For RingCentral
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 10, 2020 9:49am   Comments
RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, February 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

RingCentral EPS is expected to be around 21 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $239.45 million.

RingCentral EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 23 cents. Revenue was $188.62 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 8.7% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 26.95% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.190 0.160 0.150 0.18
EPS Actual 0.220 0.210 0.170 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of RingCentral are up 112.84%. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on RingCentral stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. RingCentral is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=137617

