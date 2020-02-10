Callaway Golf Q4 Earnings Preview
On Monday, February 10, Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.
Earnings and Revenue
Analysts covering Callaway Golf have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 24 cents on revenue of $305.30 million.
In the same quarter last year, Callaway Golf reported a loss per share of 32 cents on sales of $180.68 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 68.97% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.250
|0.250
|0.480
|-0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.360
|0.370
|0.630
|-0.32
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Callaway Golf are up 28.61%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Callaway Golf stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Callaway Golf is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thfe9hw9
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.