Callaway Golf Q4 Earnings Preview

On Monday, February 10, Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Callaway Golf have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 24 cents on revenue of $305.30 million.

In the same quarter last year, Callaway Golf reported a loss per share of 32 cents on sales of $180.68 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 25% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 68.97% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.250 0.250 0.480 -0.32 EPS Actual 0.360 0.370 0.630 -0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Callaway Golf are up 28.61%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Callaway Golf stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Callaway Golf is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/thfe9hw9