Earnings Preview: DaVita

On Monday, February 10, DaVita (NYSE: DVA) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering DaVita modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.66 on revenue of $2.92 billion.

DaVita reported a profit of 90 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.82 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, earnings would be up 84.44%. Revenue would be up 3.51% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.230 1.09 0.930 0.9 EPS Actual 1.530 1.220 0.910 0.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on DaVita stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DaVita is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rx8uejd2