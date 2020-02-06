Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For AbbVie
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2020 1:21pm   Comments
On Friday, February 7, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict AbbVie will report earnings of $2.19 per share on revenue of $8.70 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AbbVie posted a profit of $1.90 on sales of $8.30 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 15.26% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 4.76% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 2.300 2.200 2.050 1.93
EPS Actual 2.330 2.260 2.140 1.9

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on AbbVie stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

AbbVie is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mfwbcgtr

