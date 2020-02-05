Twitter's Q4 Earnings Preview

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 29 cents and sales around $996.74 million.

In the same quarter last year, Twitter posted a profit of 31 cents on sales of $908.84 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.45% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 9.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.200 0.190 0.150 0.25 EPS Actual 0.170 0.200 0.370 0.31

Stock Performance

Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Twitter stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Twitter is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.twitterinc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx