Twitter's Q4 Earnings Preview
Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street expects EPS of 29 cents and sales around $996.74 million.
In the same quarter last year, Twitter posted a profit of 31 cents on sales of $908.84 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 6.45% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 9.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.200
|0.190
|0.150
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.170
|0.200
|0.370
|0.31
Stock Performance
Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Twitter stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Twitter is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investor.twitterinc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
