A Preview Of Philip Morris Intl's Q4 Earnings

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE: PM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 6. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Philip Morris Intl reporting earnings of $1.21 per share on sales of $7.75 billion.

Philip Morris Intl EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.25. Sales were $7.50 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 3.20%. Revenue would be up 3.35% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Philip Morris Intl's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.360 1.320 1.02 1.17 EPS Actual 1.430 1.460 1.090 1.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Philip Morris Intl stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Philip Morris Intl is scheduled to hold a conference call at 12:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.pmi.com/investor-relations/overview/event-details?EventId=21711