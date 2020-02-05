Penn National Gaming's Q4 Earnings Preview

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Penn National Gaming's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Penn National Gaming modeled for quarterly EPS of 36 cents on revenue of $1.35 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Penn National Gaming reported EPS loss of 37 cents on revenue of $1.16 billion. Revenue would be up 16.88% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Penn National Gaming's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.420 0.350 0.400 -0.41 EPS Actual 0.380 0.440 0.350 -0.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Penn National Gaming stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Penn National Gaming is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xkd93fx5